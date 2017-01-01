|
|
Holiday Festival of Lights will be Saturday, Dec. 3
November 29, 2016 The annual CenturyLink Holiday Festival of Lights will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4-10 p.m., along Cape Coral Parkway, in downtown Cape Coral between Southeast 15th Avenue and Candia Street. more »»
Holiday Festival of Lights will be Saturday, Dec. 3
November 29, 2016 The annual CenturyLink Holiday Festival of Lights will be Saturday, Dec. 3, from 4-10 p.m., along Cape Coral Parkway, in downtown Cape Coral between Southeast 15th Avenue and Candia Street. more »»
SoCo Cultural District and Second Saturday event continues on Saturday, Dec. 10
November 29, 2016 The SoCo Cultural District and Second Saturday event continues on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 5-10 p.m. more »»
Agatha Christie's “The Mousetrap” on stage at the Florida Rep through Dec.18
November 29, 2016 Suspect everyone in the thrilling whodunit “The Mousetrap” from the mind of Agatha Christie on stage at the Florida Repertory Theatre in Fort Myers, Nov. 29 through Dec.18. more »»
The 10th annual Festival of Trees begins Tuesday, Nov. 29
November 22, 2016 The 10th annual Festival of Trees begins Tuesday, Nov. 29, and ends Sunday, Dec. 4. All trees will be in the raffle except for The Very Beary Goodwill Tree, which will be in a live auction. more »»
26th Annual Christmas Carol Sing Dec. 6
November 22, 2016 Celebrate the holidays and help feed the hungry by singing at the 26th Annual Christmas Carol Sing sponsored by the Galloway Family of Dealerships. The Christmas Carol Sing will be Tuesday, Dec. more »»
Little Hickory Island
March 30, 2016 Near Bonita Beach, this South Lee County spot is a shell-laden, white-sand beachfront park. A ramp runs from the parking lot to the sand, allowing handicapped access, and the shore is wide and clea. more »»
Barefoot Beach
March 30, 2016 Barefoot Beach is another little-known hidden gem off of the well-traveled path of Bonita Beach Road. Once inside the first gate, you will drive or bike . more »»
Cayo Costa
March 30, 2016 The undisturbed pristine island offers nine miles of beautiful beaches, as well as acres of pine forests, oak palm hammocks and mangrove swamps. more »»
Sanibel Dining
March 30, 2016 Pinocchio’s Original Italian Ice Cream has been a Sanibel Island tradition for more than 33 years. more »»
Sanibel Shopping
March 30, 2016 Periwinkle Way is the heart and soul of shopping on Sanibel. more »»
The Shell Factory & Nature Park
March 30, 2016 2787 North Tamiami Trail, North Fort Myers (239)995-2141 Open every day: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. Offers wide variety of shells, coral, fossils and rare specimens. The Nature Park has a large petting zoo. more »»
Butterfly Estates
March 30, 2016 1815 Fowler Street, Fort Myers (239)690-2359 www.thebutterflyestates.com Butterfly Estates is a serene, peaceful place that gives visitors the opportunity to get closer to nature. more »»
Calusa Nature Center and Planetarium
March 30, 2016 3450 Ortiz Ave., Fort Myers (239)275-3435 www.calusanature.com Learn about the night sky, feed snakes and witness a live reptile presentation at the Calusa Nature Center and Planetariu. more »»
Sun Splash Family Waterpark
March 30, 2016 Sun Splash Family Waterpark has more than 14 acres of wet and dry attractions, including three speed slides, a Lazy River, Tot Spot for small children, family pool, and open and enclosed water flumes. more »»
Imaginarium Hands-On Museum
March 30, 2016 2000 Cranford Ave, Fort Myers (239)321-7420 imaginariumfortmyers.com This science museum features more than 60 interactive exhibits. more »»
Passenger traffic up 30 percent at Punta Gorda Airport, a new record
May 11, 2016 The Punta Gorda Airport passenger count for April, 2016 was 98,101, the second largest monthly count ever and a 3. more »»
Southwest Florida International Airport a top airport in the country
May 11, 2016 The Southwest Florida International Airport ranks among the top 50 airports for passenger traffic in the United States serving nearly 8.4 million passengers per ye. more »»
Airlines Serving Southwest Florida International Airport
May 11, 2016 There are 12 airlines serving the Southwest Florida International Airport: Airline airberlin Air Canada... more »»
Concessions at the Southwest Florida Ingternational Airport
May 11, 2016 The following businesses are available at Southwest Florida International Airport: Main Terminal Beaches Travelmart (2 locations available) Dunkin' Donuts (2 locations available) Brighton... more »»
Southwest International Airport
March 4, 2016 Southwest Florida International Airport in Fort Myers serves Lee, Collier, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties, making it the primary travel-by-flight hub in Southwest Florida. more »»
Sun Splash Family Waterpark
March 30, 2016 Sun Splash Family Waterpark has more than 14 acres of wet and dry attractions, including three speed slides, a Lazy River, Tot Spot for small children, family pool, and open and enclosed water flumes. more »»
J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge
March 30, 2016 The J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge came into existence in 1945 when President Harry S. Truman signed an Executive Order creating it as the Sanibel National Wildlife Refuge. more »»
Times Square/Public Pier Lynn Hall Memorial Park
March 30, 2016 Considered the heart of Fort Myers Beach, the bustling Times Square area is located to the right of the Matanzas Pass Bridge. more »»
Bay Oaks Recreation Campus
March 30, 2016 This is a Town of Fort Myers Beach facility that is open to both residents and visitors. The rec center is next to Beach Elementary School at 2731 Oak St.; phone number is 765-4222. more »»
Bowditch Point Park
March 30, 2016 Bowditch Point Regional Park is 17 acres that is located at the northern tip of Estero Island. more »»
Sanibel named 'best family destination' in the country
May 8, 2015 We knew it. The rest of America is on a learning curve. more »»
Saltwater Fishing Regs: 2014
May 28, 2014 Basic recreational saltwater fishing regulations for state waters of Florida This brief summary of regulations governs the taking of saltwater species in Florida state waters for personal use. more »»
Fort Myers, City of Palms
October 11, 2013 Fort Myers is known as the City of Palms, but the majestic array of palm trees that line city streets only tells a piece of the overall story; Fort Myers has a unique vantage as the commercial and... more »»
Cape Coral - waterfront wonderland
October 11, 2013 The city of Cape Coral is adjacent to Fort Myers on a large peninsula bordered by the Caloosahatchee River to the east and Matlacha Pass to the west. more »»
Fort Myers Beach - Beaches, preserves, parks - and more!
October 11, 2013 Fort Myers Beach has plenty to offer those who live here, visit or plan a vacation. more »»
Alliance for the Arts
March 30, 2016 10091 McGregor Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33919 (239) 939-2787 Event, education, fairs, exhibit and theater and arts, green market and other cultural activities. Nonprofit and user funded. artinlee. more »»
Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
March 30, 2016 13350 FSW Pkwy, Fort Myers, FL 33919 (239) 481-4849 Off-Broadway, live performances, holiday events. bbmannpah. more »»
Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
March 30, 2016 Royal Palm Square, 1380 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL 33907 (239) 278-4422 The Off-Broadway theatre entertains over 170,000 annual guests. more »»
Fort Myers Historical Museum
March 30, 2016 2300 Peck St, Fort Myers, FL 33901 (239) 332-5955 The Fort Myers Historical Museum is housed in the former Atlantic Coastline Railroad depot on Peck Street in downtown Fort Myer. more »»
Imaginarium Hands-On Museum
March 30, 2016 2000 Cranford Ave, Fort Myers (239)321-7420 imaginariumfortmyers.com This science museum features more than 60 interactive exhibits. more »»
Fort Myers Miracle season schedule - May - Aug. 2014
May 28, 2014 Remaining Regular Season Games May 19 — vs. Daytona, 10:35 a.m. May 20 — at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. May 21 — at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. May 22 — at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. May 23 — at Dunedin, 6:30 p.m. more »»
Southwest Florida offers a sport for every enthusiast
December 9, 2009 Southwest Florida offers a variety of sporting events and activities to suit many taste. more »»
Recreation Highlights for Fort Myers
December 9, 2009 The city of Fort Myers has a number of recreational facilities - everything from parks and community centers to skate facilities and pools. more »»
Major League Baseball: Spring Training
May 29, 2009 Southwest Florida has been a hotbed for Major League Baseball spring training for decades. more »»
Ice Hockey: Florida Everblades
May 29, 2009 The Florida Everblades have reached the playoffs in all 11 seasons since joining the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) in 2009. more »»
‘Tween Waters Inn Island Resort & Spa ranked No 1 on TripAdvisor
May 4, 2016 ‘Tween Waters Inn Island Resort & Spa now ranks as the No. 1 lodging choice on Captiva Island, Florida among TripAdvisor.com reviewers. more »»
Former county commissioner Hall pleads guilty
October 4, 2013 A recently resigned Lee County commissioner entered a plea of guilty Thursday to federal charges. Tammara “Tammy” Ann Hall, 53, of Cape Coral, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud before U.S. more »»
SW Neighborhood Association to hold candidates forum on Wednesday
October 4, 2013 The Southwest Cape Coral Neighborhood Association will hold its next meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 9, at 7 p.m. in the Oasis Charter Elementary School Cafeteria. more »»
Bond validation hearing set for Monday
October 3, 2013 The bond validation hearing for the City of Cape Coral’s controversial fire service assessment is scheduled for Monday at 3:30 p.m. at the Lee County Courthouse in Judge Keith R. more »»
Cayo Costa hearing packs house
October 3, 2013 The public let the Florida Department of Environmental Protection know what it thought, Thursday night and soon the ball will be in the state’s court. more »»
|
What's Hot
Most Commented
Top Headlines Poll
It's easy to navigate flguide.com
April 20, 2010 Welcome to flguide.com, the definitive online source for tourism-related news about Southwest Florid. more »
Latest Blogs
Newspaper Links
Multimedia
Latest CU Community Galleries
Latest Video
Latest Video